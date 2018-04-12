MTC contract customers get pre-paid vouchers

MTC’s post-paid customers will now be able to recharge their mobile device by direct top up through the newly launched option to recharge Post-paid accounts via any MTC recharge voucher.

MTC in a statement this week said clients can buy a recharge voucher at their nearest convenience store or from any service kiosk, noting that however, they cannot buy this via the APP, but can recharge via the App.

Although regular recharge vouchers has been in the market for over 18 years since the introduction of the Tango pay-as-you-go (prepaid) platform in 1999, this option was never available for use to the contract (postpaid) customers.

“At MTC our strength remains focused in making sure that we are always steps ahead in bringing forth the best solutions to our customers. With the introduction of this postpaid recharge services, it once again demonstrate our commitment to bring the best solution to our customers. We are proud to introduce this new service to our clients and inform our esteemed postpaid customers that they can buy and recharge their accounts with MTC recharge vouchers should they need top up airtime at any place and anytime,” Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, at MTC said.

Explaining that the steps for recharging remains the same as for pre-paid, Ekandjo said the drive to continue bringing the convenience to the customers with market related products and services, and heeding the voice of MTC customers is what brought about this provision.