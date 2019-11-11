Select Page

Highest ranking US official on energy visits Southern Africa

Posted by | Nov 13, 2019 |

Highest ranking US official on energy visits Southern Africa

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Francis Fannon, recently engaged with the government to strengthen government-to-government relationships on mines and energy during his Sub-Saharan Africa visit from 2 to 9 November, which covered South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana..

The US Embassy in Windhoek in a statement said the visit also included meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and with representatives from the Chamber of Mines, Nampower, the Namibian Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor), and mining companies.

This was Fannon’s first trip to the region as the Department of State’s highest-ranking energy diplomat, the Embassy added.

According to the Embassy the trips served as a renewal of sustained US partnerships with key African nations on energy security as well as a groundbreaking trip to advance new and potential partnerships forged at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this past September in New York where Fannon launched the Energy Resources Governance Initiative (ERGI) alongside of Secretary Michael R. Pompeo.

ERGI is an international initiative led by the US, to develop best practices for responsible mineral development underpinning clean energy technology.

Caption; From the left is Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR), Francis R. Fannon , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Maximising the mining multiplier – high-level financial team leverages extractive opportunities

Maximising the mining multiplier – high-level financial team leverages extractive opportunities

30 April 2018

Mining is still Africa’s future

Mining is still Africa’s future

4 September 2015

Southern African Development Community Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency to be launched in Windhoek

Southern African Development Community Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency to be launched in Windhoek

22 October 2018

Small off-grid power installations focus for upcoming African Utility Week

Small off-grid power installations focus for upcoming African Utility Week

2 March 2017