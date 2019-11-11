Highest ranking US official on energy visits Southern Africa

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Francis Fannon, recently engaged with the government to strengthen government-to-government relationships on mines and energy during his Sub-Saharan Africa visit from 2 to 9 November, which covered South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana..

The US Embassy in Windhoek in a statement said the visit also included meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and with representatives from the Chamber of Mines, Nampower, the Namibian Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor), and mining companies.

This was Fannon’s first trip to the region as the Department of State’s highest-ranking energy diplomat, the Embassy added.

According to the Embassy the trips served as a renewal of sustained US partnerships with key African nations on energy security as well as a groundbreaking trip to advance new and potential partnerships forged at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this past September in New York where Fannon launched the Energy Resources Governance Initiative (ERGI) alongside of Secretary Michael R. Pompeo.

ERGI is an international initiative led by the US, to develop best practices for responsible mineral development underpinning clean energy technology.

Caption; From the left is Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR), Francis R. Fannon , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson.