Education Ministry eyes establishment of lifelong learning policy to drive national development

The government is developing a national lifelong learning policy, as it seeks to synchronize the country’s societal interests and continuous learning needs, a official recently said.

The policy aims to address persistent disparities and integrate community needs to accelerate learning, which is crucial for national development and industrialization, said the country’s Director of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Mzingisi Gqwede.

“Disparities and harsh environmental realities require communities to learn adaptation strategies and robust investment in knowledge to drive sustainable development, which necessitated the development of this policy,” he said.

He added that the ministry is holding consultative sessions nationwide to ensure that the process is inclusive.

The policy will also consider integrating the diverse components of education provision, including early childhood development, formal schooling, tertiary education, information communication technologies and non-formal education.

“The policy is about knowledge as well as the extension of lifelong strategies to all geographical settings in an equitable manner to attain well-equipped citizenry,” he added.

The policy is one of the several policies being developed to achieve Namibia’s goal of becoming an industrialized nation by 2030 under the national blueprint Vision 2030 and its 5th National Development Plan.