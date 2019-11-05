Capricorn Group’s Horst Simon scoops Africa Risk Management Award

Capricorn Group’s Business Risk Officer, Horst Simon, received the Africa Risk Management Award and at the Annual Awards Ceremony of the Institute of Risk Management South Africa on 1 November at Gallagher Convention Centre in South Africa.

The awards is recognised as the professional body for risk management in South Africa by the South African Qualifications Authority, firmly upholding the importance of its role as custodian of best risk management practice, and its responsibility to develop those in the industry.

The Institute of Risk Management South Africa represents individuals and companies committed to the enhancement of the Risk Management discipline and serves aspiring risk practitioners, risk professionals and decision-makers in Southern Africa, dedicated to the advancement of the risk management profession through accreditation, research, promotion, education, upliftment, training, guidance and strong relationships with other institutes or associations.

Simon is formally involved in the risk management discipline since 2001 when he was appointed as Head of Operational Risk for Stanbic Africa and tasked with developing the ORM frameworks and policies for the African operations of the Standard Bank Group of South Africa. Since then he had a full career in risk management with multinational banks and organisations in Southern-Africa and the Middle East.

He contributed to the risk management industry through voluntary knowledge sharing and mentoring, and the nomination included highlights of his passion and dedication to the development of the profession throughout the years. The nomination was also supported by personal accomplishments in his career that included achievements on concept development, strategy and execution.

“Thank you to the Board of Directors at Capricorn Group and its Executive for Enterprise Risk Management, Nico van der Merwe, for the opportunity to return to Namibia after 32 years and start the process of Risk Culture Building in the Capricorn Group. I dedicate this award to all those who walked with me along the way and to the Capricorn Group Citizens in Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and South-Africa, you are the managers of risk in our business, on-the-spot, every day,” Simon said upon receiving the award.

Caption: Horst Simon receives his award at the Annual Awards Ceremony of the Institute of Risk Management South Africa.