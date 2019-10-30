Buy a N$100 raffle ticket for Cancer Association’s last fundraiser for the year, win a weekend at a Gondwana lodge

Proceeds from The Slice of Life, Raffle for Hope, a Cancer Association of Namibia project in partnership with Gondwana Collection of Lodges, is the last fundraiser for the year. The funds will be used for the National Cancer Outreach programme.

The raffle’s draw will be livestreamed on 05 December with the auditors and all project partners present, said the Chief Executive of the Cancer Association, Rolf Hanse, when he launched the project last week.

Raffle tickets can be obtained from the association at N$100 per ticket. The raffle prizes consist of six all-inclusive two-night breakaways at selected lodges in the Gondwana group. Raffle sales are scheduled to close on 01 December, four days before the draw.

“Only when we stand together, can we fight cancer. Every cent of this fundraiser is invested directly into saving lives and when my teams and I travel for weeks on end, away from out families, it is because we believe in the work we do and the lives that we must impact and preserve at all costs,” he added.

He explained that the funds raised through this campaign will directly impact lives as it will enable the association to screen one Namibian woman for breast cancer for every raffle ticket sold.

The screening is done by means of a clinical breast examination for breast cancer, a cervical examination for cervical cancer and a colposcopy for vaginal cancer.

“We will be at Wernhil Shopping Centre and Grove Mall on each Saturday of November to sell raffles, while tickets can also be purchased at our officers and online via, PayToday, EventsToday and AirtimeCity machines at shops where these vending machines are located,” said Hansen adding that the corporate community can support the raffle by buying tickets in bulk.