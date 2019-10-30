Select Page

Eleven nominees from four interest groups for new Meatco Board

Posted by | Nov 4, 2019 |

Eleven nominees from four interest groups for new Meatco Board

Meatco board chairperson, Mrs Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun announced last week Friday the names of the eleven nominees who will be considered for new board appointments when the current board ends its term on 22 February next year.

Around 247 Meatco producers attended the meeting to nominate new directors for the organisation. This comes after the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Hon Alpheus !Naruseb requested the chairperson to convene meetings of the various interest groups for purposes of nominating four individuals per eligible interest group, for his further consideration.

“The names of the candidates nominated will be forwarded to the minister for his further consideration. The minister will then inform us later during this year or next year who he has entrusted to lead this organisation,” Namundjebo-Tilahun said at the nomination event.

The Communal Expert nominees are; Elia Kandjii, Usiel Kandjii, Mushokabanji Mwilima and Jason Tjakazapi; while Commercial Expert nominees are Elton Heyman and Kay-Dieter Rumpf. Expert nominees are Clara Bohitile, Johannes Hamman, Rosalinda Katjivena, Ronald Kubas and Vehaka Tjimune.

The current Meatco board consists of Namundjebo-Tilahun (Chair), Ronald Kubas (Vice Chair), Sophia Kasheeta, Mushokobanji Mwilima, Kay Dieter Rumpf and Israel Ngangane with Diana van Schalkwyk, Silas-Kishi Shakumu and Edwin Dennis Beukes as co-opted board members.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Smelter’s new HR djwala

Smelter’s new HR djwala

11 November 2016

Egumbo’s journey to defend OMN legacy

Egumbo’s journey to defend OMN legacy

26 September 2014

Dream big and achieve

Dream big and achieve

2 April 2015

Here to help the youth

Here to help the youth

10 October 2014