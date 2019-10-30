Desert Jewels sparkle at Nations Cup

The senior women’s netball team, the Desert Jewels, won the 2019 M1 Nations Cup with a 49-42 win over Singapore on Saturday.

It is Namibia’s maiden title in the competition after making its return in the cup since 2013, the last time they competed.

Namibia’s coach Julene Meyer said she dedicated the cup to the players and the entire Namibian nation.

“The players deserve the cup as they showed that it is their time to win something big like this for them. I can also say that the Namibian nation deserves the cup as they have been so supportive. The Namibian media also need to be thanked for their continued support towards the team. Thank you to my players and thank you Namibia,” said Meyer.

The M1 Nations Cup was hosted in Singapore from 20 to 26