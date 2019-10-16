Free legal advice day conducted by the Law Society and the Office of the Ombudsman in Tsumeb this week

The Law Society of Namibia continued its community service this week when it conducted another Free Legal Advice Day in Tsumeb on Friday 25 October.

The society said its regular free legal advice days are part of its objectives to make legal services more accessible to the public, especially to those individuals for whom affordability is an important concern. From the profession’s side, these days offer legal practitioners the opportunity to support their communities by their participation, giving legal advice pro bono.

The free legal advice days are always arranged in partnership with the Office of the Ombudsman. The latter provides assistance with venues and advertising, especially when the days are conducted in the regions other than the Khomas region.

The previous free legal advice day was conducted in Windhoek on 19 September 2019 at the UN Plaza community hall in Katutura where some 81 members of the public consulted the attending legal practitioners.

The consultations took place after a series on presentations explaining Wills & Estates, presented by J Nghishitende from the Office of the Master of the High Court; Labour, presented by K Sihlahla from the Office of the Labour Commissioner; Mal-administration, presented by the Ombudsman Mr John Walters; Children’s Rights, presented by I Husselmann of the Office of the Ombudsman; and Domestic Violence and Divorce & Maintenance, presented by Anne-Doris Hans-Kaumbi of Ueitele & Hans Inc legal practitioners.

The Windhoek free legal advice day was opened by the chairperson of the Khomas Regional Council, Hon Rachel Jacob. Mr Etuna Josua, a councillor of the Law Society, delivered a brief address while the society’s Senior Legal Officer, Mr Hendrik Mauyoma, officially represented the society.

Caption: Opening the Windhoek free legal advice day is the Chairperson of the Khomas Regional Council, Hon Rachel Jacob (standing) with the Ombudsman, Mr John Walters on the right. On the left are Mr Hendrik Mauyoma of the Law Society and volunteer legal practitioners.