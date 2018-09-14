Half a dune moved for beach volleyball in deep, hot, red Kalahari sand

Beach volleyball in the red sand of the Kalahari puts a new spin on the colour of the beach, but later this month Namibia’s top volleyball athletes will get the opportunity to experience, first-foot, the rigours of playing in deep hot sand.

The Timeout Beach Volleyball Academy announced earlier this week it will host its fifth round of games in the Timeout Beach Series 2018 at Tivoli Southern Sky Guest Farm from 22 to 23 September.

The categories comprise 2-a-side Men’s, Ladies, Youth and Social.

This event will see the top Namibian beach volleyball athletes taking part, including some of the winners of the Timeout Series from the July round. Early favourites are Andriko Boehringer, Maike van Doorn, Lara Luesse and social champs, Martin Schurz and Flo Allers.

“It took the Schreiber family, Reinhold, Kirsten, Dennis and Damian, three months to prepare for this event, with many tonnes of sand being transported from the nearby Kalahari dune,” said Tournament Director, James Verrinder.

“This location was specially picked to complement the beach volleyball image: sun, sand & the great outdoors, which make this tournament one of the most unique beach volleyball tournaments in the world” Verrinder added.

The dates for the remaining rounds in the Timeout Beach Series 2018 are: the Fabupharm Swakop Masters on 3 and 4 November at Mole Beach, and the Bank Windhoek Volleyball at the Beach Bash on 22 December at Langstrand.

The deadline for entries for next weekend’s games is on 20 September.