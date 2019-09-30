Eagles to take part in ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers in Dubai – Squad revealed

Cricket Namibia this week held a Send Off event for the national men’s cricket team ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier that will be hosted in UAE, Dubai.

The team will depart for Dubai on 8 October and will start with warm-up T20 matches before taking on their first official match against the Netherlands on 19 October, according to Cricket Namibia’s Marketing manager Natalia Nauyoma.

The Send Off was a celebration of the achievement of being one of the 14 countries that made it to participate in the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Cricket Namibia Vice-President, Polly Negongo said that the National Men’s team achievement should encourage the squad to keep the momentum going and work even harder. “Good luck, play hard and I know you can do it! Your performance over the past months have shown your capability.”

Newly appointed CEO of Cricket Namibia, Johan Muller at the Send Off and thanked all past sponsors that have been supportive of Cricket Namibia.

“Your support and commitment is the reason we are able to send off professional cricketers to the World Cup Qualifier. To all our current and new sponsors, I would like to guarantee that we are committed to present the best administrative support to your brand and we are excited to work together on this journey to achieve a common goal. We would like to partner with all media houses to make sure that all cricket programs in Namibia get exposure,” he added.

The Squad departing for Dubai was sponsored suitcases by the Janine and Suzelle Davin Trust who was represented by Mr. Francois Erasmus.

The trust was created to award excellence in sports and to help sports code perform on an international level. The Trust associate themselves with excellence and decided to sponsor Cricket Namibia National players as they are one of the top sports codes on and off the field.

“It has been a roller coaster year for the team; Namibia hosted the World Cricket League 2 in April of which the Eagles won, the team participated in the T20 Africa Finals in Uganda and they came out victorious which then led them qualifying for the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier,” Cricket namibia said.

The 15 players selected are as follows; Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck (v/c), Bernard Scholtz, Helao Ya France, JJ Smit, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Christi Viljoen, Stephen Baard, Ben Shikongo, Craig Williams, Zhivago Groenewald, Niko Davin, Karl Birkenstock and JP Kotze.