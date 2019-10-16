Solar lights for Zambezi to reduce the use of candles and extend study hours for learners

Solar’s role as an educational enabler at household level received another boost this week when the NamPower Foundation donated 150 solar lights to the Legal Assistance Centre for free on-distribution to learners in the Zambezi region.

The Zambezi solar light campaign is part of the Legal Assistance Centre’s advocacy programme for environmental and wildlife protection in Zambezi.

In addition, the Centre has selected ten Zambezi schools where 3-day training sessions are conducted on climate change, adaptation and mitigation. This training sensitises learners about te importance of healthy ecosystems, the need to protect biodiversity, the impact of wildlife crimes and the long-term management of natural resources.

The programme continues next year while more schools will be added. Earlier this month, the local film about poaching, “Baxy and the Giants” was incorporated into the syllabus. This movie was commissioned by the Centre.

Rural Zambezi is the least-connected region in Namibia with estimates that more than 60% of its residents still make use of candles for light. The Legal Assistance Centre hopes to make an incremental dent in this statistics by gradually introducing more and more solar lights.

Representing the Legal Assistance Centre, Hans-Christian Mahnke said, “We want to give the pupils and their parents not abstract solutions to issues arising from climate change and wildlife crime, but rather practical teaching and learning tools which are relevant to them, and also with the ability actually to change their behaviour in various areas. The children will benefit directly by having one solar lantern per household, enabling them to study at home at night, and also enabling them and others to believe and invest in climate change adaptation measures.”

Caption: Hans-Christian Mahnke (left) received the solar light donation on behalf of the Legal Assistance Centre from Martha Shifotoka , NamPower’s Marketing Officer.