Select Page

Gobabis hosts first ever 3×3 basketball tournament

Posted by | Oct 23, 2019 |

Gobabis hosts first ever 3×3 basketball tournament

The Gobabis Youth Development Academy (GYDA) hosted the first ever FIBA 3X3 basketball tournament last week at the Wennie Du Plessis basketball court.

Six primary and secondary school teams participated in the event during the course of the day.

Graham Robyn, Interim President of the academy was excited to see a platform to build basketball spread throughout the region and Namibia.

The event was hosted in collaboration with Namibian Basketball Federation and the support of local sponsors, to provide youth participating in GYDA’s basketball program with a chance to compete in a local tournament.

The Academy is a volunteer youth organisation located in Gobabis and provides after school programs to all school age youth living in the town. They employ the Sports for Development and Basketball4life methodologies with academic support to provide learners with guidance toward a brighter future.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Kasaona to lead Brave Gladiators in COSAFA Cup campaign – provisional squad called up

Kasaona to lead Brave Gladiators in COSAFA Cup campaign – provisional squad called up

3 July 2019

Final Bidvest Cup edition launched

Final Bidvest Cup edition launched

23 January 2015

Namibia and Saudi Arabia share spoils

Namibia and Saudi Arabia share spoils

23 September 2016

Cricket team to camp in the UK

Cricket team to camp in the UK

19 June 2015