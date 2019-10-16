Gobabis hosts first ever 3×3 basketball tournament

The Gobabis Youth Development Academy (GYDA) hosted the first ever FIBA 3X3 basketball tournament last week at the Wennie Du Plessis basketball court.

Six primary and secondary school teams participated in the event during the course of the day.

Graham Robyn, Interim President of the academy was excited to see a platform to build basketball spread throughout the region and Namibia.

The event was hosted in collaboration with Namibian Basketball Federation and the support of local sponsors, to provide youth participating in GYDA’s basketball program with a chance to compete in a local tournament.

The Academy is a volunteer youth organisation located in Gobabis and provides after school programs to all school age youth living in the town. They employ the Sports for Development and Basketball4life methodologies with academic support to provide learners with guidance toward a brighter future.