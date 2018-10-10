Inmates continue to embark on a financial freedom journey

By Linda Machinga

Bank Windhoek and Adonai Trust recently trained 86 inmates from Walvis Bay’s Correctional Facility on Money Map training session, under the theme ‘Your journey to financial freedom’.

The session was facilitated by pastor Martin Ganseb from Alpha Course Prison Ministry, and the training comprised of 38 male and 48 female offenders.

“The participants found the initiative financially educative. For instance, those who have been convicted of theft, testified that they practised integrity in the past, they would not have been in prison. As a result, they promised to never repeat the offence once given a second chance,” said Ganseb.

The main purpose of the training was to guide individual inmates to achieve a biblical, joyful and stress-free financial future, the Money Map training sessions covered a variety of topics that educates the inmates on financial, spiritual and mental fitness as they serve their sentences and beyond.

Adonai Trust’s co-founder Sanet Vermeulen said “The Walvis Bay training session was conducted and received well by the inmates who expressed their gratitude at the end of the gathering. Thank you Bank Windhoek for making this possible”.

The Money Map training session which is expected to benefit close to 200 inmates at four correctional facilities across the country, has three more seminars scheduled to take place at the following correctional facilities: Divundu from 15 to 21 October, Elizabeth Nempembe 22 to 28 October and Keetmanshoop 12 to 18 November.