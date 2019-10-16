Select Page

FIFA extends Namibia Football Association Normalisation Committee’s mandate

The Bureau of the Council of the world football governing body, FIFA has yet again extended the mandate of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Normalisation Committee to 15 March 2020.

The normalisation committee’s mandate as stated by FIFA included the provision of assistance to the NFA members in fufilling their statutory obligations and the mandate was scheduled to end on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Chairperson of the Normalisation Commitee, hilda Basson Namundjebo, FIFA said it needed certainty around the NFA elective congress slated for February 2020, hence the extension of the mandate of the normalisation committee, which must act as an electoral committee of the elective congress.

Furthermore FIFA stated that to clarify that the decisions of the NFA normalisation committee, acting as an electoral committee in the context of the elective NFA congress will be final and binding.

 

