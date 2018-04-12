Select Page

Last 16 Debmarine Cup matches set for 21 April

NFA- Walvis Bay’s Khuisebmond Stadium and the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek will each host four 2018 Debmarine Namibia Cup last 16 matches on 21 April with African Stars facing Dynamos in Windhoek and Black Africa taking on Khuse FC at the coast.

After the draw for the last 16 conducted last week, Premierships giants Orlando Pirates will face Eleven Arrows and Blue Waters take on Young Chiefs with those two part of the four encounters at Khuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay, While African Stars against Dynamos as well as Once Again taking on Civics FC forms part of the festival at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

The winners will advance to the Quarterfinals set for 28-29 April. The 2018 Debmarine Namibia Cup Semifinals will be contested on 12-13 May and the Final on 26 May.

The overall winners will walk away with a cheque of N$500,000 while the losing finalist receives N$250,000 and each losing semi-finalist gets N$150,000.

All individual awards will amount to N$95,000. The tickets for the Debmarine Namibia Cup last 16 will be available on Computicket for N$30 each.

 

 

