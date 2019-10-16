Select Page

Videos of Businesswoman Finalists

Posted by | Oct 16, 2019 |

Videos of Businesswoman Finalists

by | Oct 16, 2019 | Businesswoman

Uajo Akwenje – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist

Aletta Eises – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist 

Daisry Mathias – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist

Chantell Husselmann – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist
Ester Kali – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist
Levien Smit – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist
Hendrina Hango-Ndakola – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist

Zimone Knobloch-Stoffberg – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist

Stephanie Viljoen – Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Finalist

About The Author

admin

Related Posts

Breast Milk Bank gets boost from O&L Group

Breast Milk Bank gets boost from O&L Group

16 May 2019

First lady’s efforts to combat HIV and Aids recognised with award

First lady’s efforts to combat HIV and Aids recognised with award

5 November 2018

2018 Katuka Mentorship mentees build relationship, leadership and management skills at 2nd meet

2018 Katuka Mentorship mentees build relationship, leadership and management skills at 2nd meet

12 April 2018

Katuka 2018 mentees receive certificates upon completion of another successful year

Katuka 2018 mentees receive certificates upon completion of another successful year

23 November 2018

Join us on Wednesday 16 October for the Businesswoman of the Year Awards Live StreamGo
+