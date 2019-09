Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 Nominees

List of Nominees according to Categories

Business Owner

Hendrina Hango-Ndakola, Oshana Pharmacy, Eenhana Pharmacy, Natu Pharmaceuticals.

Josephine Angula, Betesda Medical Centre.

Eunike Iiyambo, Etuhole Pre-Primary School.

Kahoo Kandjoze, Focus Consulting and B Six Fontein Abattoir and Butchery.

Doris Hans-Kaumbi, Uietele & Hans Inc. Legal Practitioners.

Zimone Knobloch-Stoffberg, Corpo e Alma Salon and Cure & Medical Aesthetic Distributors.

Levien Smit, Blikbeker Trading.

Young Businesswoman

Shiwomeho Kalla, Shiwa the Baker.

Tjuna Kauapirura, The Confab Bistro.

Cornelia Nghishiiko, Elco Properties.

Mia Koster, Sticks & Stones Architectural Studio.

Bibiana Kadira, Sirenga Songombe Investment CC.

Hilja Eelu, African Pathfinder Leaders Initiative.

Gesche Pinsenschaum, Osona Property Management Co.

Community & Government

Daisry Mathias, Office of the President, Advisor: Youth Matters.

Uajo Akwenye, One Economy Foundation.

Aletta Eises, Oshikoto Education Director.

Corporate Professional

Chantell Husselmann, PWC Tax Partner.

Ester Kali, Chief Executive, Letshego Holdings.

Stephanie Viljoen, Group Executive: Human Capital and Citizenship, Capricorn Group.