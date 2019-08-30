City of Windhoek sign friendship agreement with City of Suzhou

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has signed a friendship city agreement with the City of Suzhou in the People’s Republic of China, on September, which is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the Chines and Namibian people.

The City of Windhoek said in a statement that the Agreement is valid for five years, was signed by the Muezee Kazapua, Mayor of City of Windhoek and Li Yaping, Mayor of Suzhou on behalf of the two respective cities in Suzhou China.

Kazapua said the agreement was a result of friendly consultations between the two cities that culminated in a Letter of Intent which was signed by the two cities in Windhoek in 2018. “The agreement covers exchanges and cooperation between the two cities in the fields of economy, trade, science and technology, culture, education, sports, health and personnel,” he added.

Kasapua further expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the two cities have agreed to cooperate on important areas, which are key drivers in municipal service delivery and local economic development. “I urge the two administrations to draw up a working program that will ensure the implementation of specific projects under the agreed areas of cooperation,” he concluded.