44 agricultural extension officers to get training on Livestock Emergency Guidelines and Standards

The Food and Agriculture Organization Namibia in collaboration with Ministry of Agriculture Water and Forestry (MAWF), with facilitation support from the FAO Emergency Management Centre (FAOHQ), has organised two national training workshops on Livestock Emergency Guidelines and Standards (LEGS).

The training which is for 44 agricultural extension officers in MAWF’s Directorate of Agricultural Extension and Engineering Services (DAPEES), will take place on 12 September at the Cest Si Bon Hotel, Otjiwarongo and will.

The three-day training aims to build the capacity of national staff to better manage and protect the livestock assets and livelihoods of agro-pastoralists affected by humanitarian crises. It is expected that to build the capacity of 44 agricultural extension officers on the principles, knowledge and skills of emergency preparedness, response and recovery to humanitarian crises and animal health emergencies enhanced, The UN agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, according to the FAO, the evolving climatic patterns characterized by cyclic droughts, floods and cyclones have become more frequent in Southern Africa.

Their scale and complexities demand that all partners on the ground work together to help communities become more resilient to these threats.

During the 2018/19 agricultural season Southern Africa experienced extreme climate-related hazards which adversely affected agriculture, food and nutrition security and the livelihoods of agro-pastoralists in the region.

In May 2019 the government declared a State of Emergency on account of the drought, with all 14 regions affected.

In light of the impact of the drought on the food security situation, FAO Namibia has been working with the government and other development partners to build the resilience of the most vulnerable communities, while reducing dependence on food assistance.