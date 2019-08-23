Bank Windhoek’s mini-branch at the Ongwediva Trade fair to meet the unique needs of customers

With the 2019 Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) in full swing, visitors to the town’s fair can look forward to carrying out a variety of financial transactions at Bank Windhoek’s mini-branch, constructed in the Bank’s new look and feel.

“The concept of the mini-branch is specifically designed and tailored to meet the unique needs of customers. It is in line with Bank Windhoek’s promise to deliver the best customer experience and achieve operational excellence,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

Situated in the Queen’s Hall, the mini-branch offers existing and potential customers a pleasant banking experience in line with Bank Windhoek’s new brand identity. “Visitors can deposit funds, open a Bank Windhoek account as well as register for various digital offerings including Bank Windhoek’s Mobile App, CellPhone and Internet Banking,” said Pack.

Themed ‘Fostering Economic Growth through Innovation’, the Fair celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

“As a 100% local bank, Bank Windhoek is proud of OATF’s growth over the years. OATF has developed into a leading national and international event on the Namibian business calendar and continues to draw interest from all sectors of our economy. It also serves as an opportunity to expose the products and services of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in addition to creating a forum for smart partnerships with established corporate entities,” said Pack.

The Fair saw over 84,800 visitors last year and expects to attract a big crowd this year as well.

“Our participation in this Fair shows that the Bank remains committed to servicing Namibian communities, to foster existing customer relationships and partner with new customers, be they local residents or tourists visiting the country,” said Pack.

The 2019 Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair will conclude on Saturday, 31 August.

Caption: Delivering top customer experience: Bank Windhoek’s mini-branch at the 2019 Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair.