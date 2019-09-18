MultiChoice introduces DStv and GOtv apps

DStv and GOtv customers are now able to manage, pay for their DStv and GOtv accounts and view their payment history, manage notifications settings, change their subscription package, update contact details and fix decoder errors using their mobile devices.

This is in line with MultiChoice’s digital transformation agenda. DStv customers can now download the MyDStv App while GOtv customers can download the MyGOtv App for complete control of their accounts in the palm of your hands where they can fix errors, pay online, change packages, update their details all from one place.

Barry Dubovsky, Group Executive Head of Digital at MultiChoice Africa, explained that when Multichoice set out to develop their core services, they wanted to set up platforms that enriches the lives their valued customers through an enhanced customer experience.

“We could not have achieved this fantastic milestone without the teams who not only helped build apps that made a positive difference to the lives of the end-user but also the MultiChoice teams who continuously work tirelessly to ensure that our business puts the customer at the heart of everything on every touchpoint where they engage with us,” Dubovsky said.

All DStv and GOtv customers on any package can download the apps on iOS and Android at no cost.