‘Take a selfie in a library’ campaign aims to resuscitate libraries across Africa – Entries open on 1 September

A project that is organised by Library Aid Africa in partnership with the Goethe-Institut, #libraryselfie2019 initiative kick started in six African countries this August.

The online initiative, which started in 2018, uses social media to create awareness about the importance of libraries as spaces for reading and learning in six African countries, namely: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa.

According to the Goethe-Institut the importance of libraries in the promotion of a reading culture and their function as a reliable source of information cannot be underestimated, regardless of developments in digital technology and mobile devices that are very often not affordable or accessible to everyone.

The Institute has since urged library users to take a selfie in any local library and post the photo on social media platforms with the #libraryselfie2019 hashtag.

The call for entries will be open from 1 September to 14 September.

“It is also important to tag Library Aid Africa and their location, city and country, to enable tracking and the tree library selfies with the highest likes in each country will be selected and awarded a prize,” they added.

According to the Institute the winners will be announced by the end of September and will receive their prizes, a membership card to a public library, a movie ticket and a goody bag, during a prize giving event that will take place in a public library close to them in the second week of October.