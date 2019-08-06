Select Page

Olunkono’s new Pick n Pay to support local entrepreneurs by procuring locally-grown products

Pick n Pay Namibia recently inaugurated its Olunkono store, which is situated at the Olunkono Mall in Ondangwa.

The store was officiated by the Governor of the Oshana Region, Elia Ilimari, with the support of the King of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, King Fillimon Shuumbwa Nangolo.

According to the O&L Group Director: Corporate Affairs, Gideon Shilongo who represented the O&L Group at the event, PnP Namibia currently employs more than 2100 Namibians at its 22 stores countrywide.

“Pick n Pay continues to support local entrepreneurs in growing their businesses by offering opportunities for ongoing mentorship, coaching and preferential procurement of locally-grown products. I commend our local farmers here in the north and elsewhere in the country, for your hard work and efforts to grow this sector despite the harsh economic times which we are all faced with,” Shilongoh said.

The store has committed to support the Otala Combined School’s soup kitchen with a monthly sponsoring of gift cards accumulating to a total value of N$12 000 per annum.

The store was first opened for the public on 18 March and currently employs 85 people.

 

