Education Ministry clarifies issue of school holidays – Schools to close on 9 August

Posted by | Jul 30, 2019 |

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture raised concern over communication issued by the Hardap Regional Education Directorates and others indicating that the last day of schools and hostel is 2 August, without the approval and endorsement from the Executive Director.

Executive Director in the Ministry, Sanet Steenkamp said that the 2019 School calendar indicates that schools closes on the 9 August and it shall remain like that.

“All Regional Education Directorates that have issued communication to schools are hereby directed to rescind such communications immediately and ensure that the examinations continue uninterrupted as scheduled and no altercation of set timetables are to be effected by any school,” Steenkamp said.

According to Steenkamp, as far as deviation from the school calendar is concerned, only the Omaheke Directorate of Education requested and was granted permission to deviate from the calendar.

“However this deviation is only applicable to the hostel borders for whom special arrangements should be made by the regional office to ensure that effected learners completes their examinations as per their school schedules,” Steenkamp stressed.

 

