Hollard opens In-Store Business Office at Wernhil’s Pick n Pay

Posted by | Nov 5, 2019 |

Pick n Pay and Hollard have joined forces, by opening the first ever In-Store Hollard Business Office at the Wernhil Pick n Pay.

The store will provide clients with the opportunity to sit down and speak to Hollard agents in regards to the different Insurance options available to them.

Sam Kauapirura, Head of Transformation and Corporate Communications at Hollard Namibia said the store will inform clients how these services will benefit them and their families, as well as give advice, and educate the public at large regarding the importance of Life and Funeral Cover.

“In-Store Hollard Business Office will offer Pick n Pay clients the opportunity not only gain greater knowledge regarding our services and they will also be able to purchase cover, register claims and amend policy information to already owned policies,” he added.

Marketing Manager at Pick n Pay, Victoria Moller said smart partnerships such as this, is of utmost importance to the, because they believe in giving their customers the best that value added services has to offer, enhancing their lives daily. “Our partnership with Hollard is exciting and we wish to welcome the Hollard team to our Werrhil Part store and wish them success with this venture,” she concluded.

Caption: Victoria Moller, Marketing Manager at Pick n Pay Namibia and Sam Kauapirura, Head of Transformation and Corporate Communications at Hollard Namibia.

 

