Premier League Awards now slated for next week

Namibia Premier League this week announced the new date for its end-of-season MTC Premiership Awards.

Namibia Premier League, Public Relations & Marketing Officer, André Gariseb said that the much-awaited glitzy event, set to feature high-profile sports personalities will now be held on Saturday, 15 June at the Safari Hotel, instead of the initial date of 7 June.

Gariseb said the main aim of the momentous annual gala event is to recognise, honour and coronate players and teams that have distinguished themselves in various aspects of the game, during the 2018/19 football campaign.

Among the coveted accolades to be won during night will include Player of the Season, Players Player of the Season, Coach of the Season, Referee of the Season and the special Chairman’s Award.

“Together with our reliable corporate partners MTC and FNB, we are certain that we will present a one-of-a-kind event with a mix of Premier League players, alongside a star-studded line-up of top music performers to deliver spectacular entertainment. It is yet another step in the right direction to raise the profile of domestic football,” said Harald Fülle, NPL Chief Executive Officer.

Nominations in the individual categories were drawn from submissions by eligible Premier League team coaches and captains, as well as from the Referees Association and Exco members- who were all mandated to elect candidates whom they reckon achieved excellent results in respect to their performances during the 2018/19 season.

The submissions count as votes and the contenders with the most vote counts would by virtue be the recognized winners. The criteria was set to insure an all-inclusive and fair process.

Meanwhile plans are in progress to allow football fans in Namibia and abroad to watch the event live on TV and online stream. This will achieve NPL’s goal of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

The following are the MTC Premiership Award nominees:

MTC Premiership Top Goal scorer of the Season: Isaaskar Gurirab – Life Fighters FC.

MTC Premiership Player of the Season: Dynamo Fredricks – Black Africa FC; Isaskar Gurirab – Life Fighters FC and Wesley Katjiteo – Black Africa FC.

MTC Premiership Players Player of the Season: Absalom Iimbondi – Tigers FC; Wesley Katjiteo – Black Africa FC and Isaskar Gurirab – Life Fighters FC.

MTC Premiership Coach of the Season: Fortune Eichab – Tura Magic FC; Paulus Shipanga – Black Africa FC and Nicholas Woody Jacobs – Unam FC.

MTC Premiership Referee of the Season: Jackson Pavaza – Otjozondjupa Region; Jonas Shongedi – Oshana Region and Nehemia Shooveleka – Ohangwena Region.

MTC Premiership Assistant Referee of the Season: Mathues Nevonga – Hardap Region; Mathew Kanyanga – Khomas Region and Eneas Shikongo – Khomas Region.