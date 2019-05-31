Anti-poaching operation nabs suspects – 16 tusks, 2 pangolins confiscated

In a joint cooperation, the Ministry of Tourism and Environment and police this week arrested four people suspected of illegal wildlife trafficking in Zambezi area.

In a statement, Ministry of Tourism and Environment Public Relations Officer Romeo Muyunda Monday said that 16 elephant tusks and two live pangolins were found and confiscated from three places in the northeast of the country.

According to Muyunda, the arrests as well as the confiscation of ivory in the joint operations are a boost to the ministry’s anti-poaching efforts.

In a follow up of the cases on Tuesday Muyunda said the case involving 11 tusks was postponed to 24 July and the suspect would remain in custody, while the case involving two pangolins, the two suspects were released in the custody of their parents since they are minors of 16 and 17 years.

Lastly the case involving 5 pieces of ivory , was postponed to 24 June and the suspect remanded in custody.

“We warn those involved in such activities to stop or risk being caught to face the full wrath of our laws with increased fines. The ministry commends the Namibian Police as well as our officials for their hard work and determination in making these significant busts,” he said.