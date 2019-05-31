Import ban on mahangu, white maize cereals lifted as drought sets in

Following instruction by the Agriculture Ministry, the Namibian Agronomic Board has lifted the border restriction for the importation of grains.

The Agriculture Board in a notification, this week told all processors of pearl millet that due to insufficient grains locally produced since the beginning of May the closed border restriction has been lifted effective 3 June.

“All processors are advised to apply for the import permits at the Agro Marketing and Trade Agency as well as permit authorization at the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry at your earliest convenient,” the board added.

The Agriculture Ministry in January decided to close the borders for mahangu grain and white maize imports until further notice. This decision was made after the production of white maize was estimated at 59,000 tonnes, of which 55,656 were marketed; in case of mahangu, the total production was estimated at 83,500 tonnes, of which about 3,600 tonnes was registered for formal marketing and to date only about 1,361 tonnes have been marketed, leaving a balance of 2,200 tonnes mahangu unmarketed.

In order to assist surplus mahangu producers to market their grains, the agriculture ministry through Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency and the Namibian Agronomic Board divided to take measures.