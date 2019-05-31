Players over 50 years to take part in 2020 Cricket World Cup

Namibia has agreed to participate in the Over-50s Cricket World Cup that will be hosted in Cape Town from March 9 to 25, 2020 according to the cricket body on their website.

According to Cricket Namibia, all players must be at least 50 years of age as of 11 March, 2020.

The 12 participants for the competition will include: Australia, New Zealand, England, Wales, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Canada, South Africa, India, West Indies, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Namibia has appointed a Management Committee to coordinate team selection and tournament participation, Cricket Namibia added.

Meanwhile, in other cricket related news, Namibia and Kenya qualified for the T20 Cricket World Cup global qualifiers after they emerged winners of the African final qualifiers that ended in Uganda last week.