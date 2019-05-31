Rumpf appointed as Commercial Representative on the Meatco Board of Directors

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Alpheus Naruseb recently appointed Kay-Dieter Rumpf as Commercial Representative on the Meatco Board of Directors.

Rumpf, who is a commercial farmer at farm No. 239 in the Omaheke region, will be representing the interests of commercial farmers on the Board and his appointment is with effect as from 20 May 2019 and will end on 15 February 2020.

He is also the Director and Co-owner of a Namibian charcoal packaging plant and export company and has been involved in the Namibian and Southern African agricultural sector as Vice-Chairperson of the Animal Health Consultative Forum from 2015 to 2016.

Rumpf’s appointment comes after the resignation of Stefanus Oosthuizen who was the Commercial Representative on the Board and after having received the highest votes amongst three other nominees during a nomination process which took place at Meatco’s Special Members Meeting on 26 October 2018.

He holds an N5 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, obtained from the Benoni Technical College in Johannesburg, South Africa, and in 1991, he obtained qualification as a Fitter and Turner Artisan at the Atlas Aircraft Corporation in Johannesburg, South Africa.