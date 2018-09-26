Brave Warriors to camp in SA ahead of AFCON qualifier

The Brave Warriors coach, Ricardo Mannetti, Wednesday announced a 26 men squad who will conduct a training camp in Johannesburg South Africa as of 8 October before the team departs for Maputo, Mozambique on 11 October.

For their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Brave Warriors will lock horns with Mozambique on 13 October, with the return fixture set for Windhoek on 16 October.

In his announcement on Wednesday, Mannetti, included South African based, Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile who makes a return after a lengthy injury that forced him to miss the 2018 Cosafa Cup as well as the one-all draw against Zambia in the AFCON Qualifiers last month.

“We have talent in this team and with Peter back we can surely do more and the challenge is for the boys to go to Mozambique and do something they have not done before, double their effort and have the right frame of mind to get a good result,” added Mannetti.

The players selected for the Mozambique clashes are as follows: Maximillian Mbaeva (Golden Arrows, RSA), Virgil Vries (Kaizer Chiefs, RSA), Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars), Loydt Kazapua (Macabbi FC, RSA) Larry Horaeb (Unattached), Emilio Martin (Black Africa), Tiberius Lombard (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Charles Hambira (Baroka, RSA) Denzil Haoseb (Highlands Park, RSA), Vitapi Ngaruka (Black Africa), Riaan Hananub (Jomo Cosmos, RSA) Ananias Gebhardt (Baroka, RSA), Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Petrus Shitembi (Unattached), Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars), Wangu Batista Gome (Cape Umoya, RSA), Immanuel Heita (Black Africa), Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers), Deon Hotto (Bidvest Wits), Willy Stephanus (AC Kanjaani, Finland), Marcel Papama (Unam), Hendrik Somaeb (FK Zermun, Serbia), Muna Katupose (Unam), Sadney Urikhob (Unattached), Benson Shilongo (Smouha, Egypt) and Itamunua Keimuine (Dire Dawa City FC, Ethiopia).