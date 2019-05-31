Meatco puts export quality meat on local shelves

Meatco’s primal cuts such as rump, fillet, and striploin will be available in Wernhil Park’s Foodlover’s Market retail shop as of 1 June, the company announced this week.

According to a statement release this week, Meatco has decided to put the export quality meat on local shelves in order for Namibians to experiment the same quality that the company produces for international markets.

“By penetrating the local market, Meatco will regain market share in the local market, as part of the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development’s Growth at Home Strategy aimed at diversifying the economy and encouraging local value addition and consumption,” Rosa Hamukuaja-Thobias, Manager: Corporate Affairs at Meatco said.

According to Hamukuaja-Thobias, these meat products reach as many markets as possible, including the European Union, Norway, the United Kingdom, Reunion, China and selected countries in Africa.