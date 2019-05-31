Local retailer to charge for plastic carrier bag at various stores

Retail chain store, Pick n Pay (PnP) announced this week that it will start charging 50 cents per grocery plastic bag at all its stores across the country as of 1 June in a move to encourage responsible use of plastic.

The retailer is currently running its ‘Plastic or Planet’ campaign which provides tips on how to effectively and productively use plastic bags instead of throwing them away.

PnP Namibia Marketing Manager, Victoria Moller said that despite plastic having a critical purpose in various industries, people tend not to use it accordingly.

“Plastic is not the problem but rather the behavior of us humans with the use and treatment of plastic that has led to the unfortunate impact it has on the planet today,” she added.

According to Moller charging for plastic carrier bags has been proven to increase awareness among users as well as raise awareness in sustaining the environment.

Moller said a portion of the 50 cents for the plastic bag from the customers will be donated to the Recycle Namibia Forum in support of its educational awareness campaigns to promote the Reducing, Reusing and Recycling programs and activities.

Moller further encouraged customers to rather opt for the re-usable grocery shopping bag that is also available for purchase at any PnP store countywide. A thicker, stronger carrier bag (thicker than the current 25 microns) which can be used more than once, will also be introduced at all PnP stores.

Meanwhile, the government last year in November announced the ban of plastic bags in protected areas and those who contravene the ban are liable to a fine not exceeding N$500 or to imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both such a fine and such imprisonment.

Caption: RNF Coordinator, Anita Witt (Left) and Pick n Pay Marketing manager, Victoria Moller