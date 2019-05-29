MVA Fund cares also for soft disabilities, supports the City of Windhoek with sign language dictionaries

The City of Windhoek’s Mayoral Relief Fund received a generous donation from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund last week for the production of sign language dictionaries for the hearing impaired.

The fund’s Chief Executive, Rosalia Martins-Hausiko re-affirmed their commitment to support people with disabilities and expressed the hope that the availability of sign language dictionaries will encourage more people to learn this unique form of communication.

“We believe our donation will go a long way in building a sign language culture. If we are talking of persons with disabilities, a lot of times we look mainly at physical disability, but sometimes we don’t see the soft disabilities and I want to encourage everybody as we approach disability in Namibia – let’s look at everybody, let’s move to a more inclusive Namibia,” she said.

The fund donated N$50,000 for the production of the dictionaries, which it said supports the government’s agenda on inclusion of people with disabilities including the hearing impaired. “This is manifest in the relentless efforts made by the fund to assist individuals and organizations guarding the rights of people living with disabilities, as well as fostering strategic partnerships through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) policy,” stated Martins-Hausiko.

“Premised on the above, the smart partnership between the MVA Fund and the City of Windhoek has resulted in more sustainable investments to community development.”

Involvement of the fund in social and economic upliftment is premised on the four pillars of its CSI policy, comprising Education and skills development, Support for persons disabled as a result of a vehicle accident, Support for institutions representing people with disabilities, and Fostering strategic partnerships for the care of disabled people.

Caption: Celebrating the MVA Fund’s donation to the City of Windhoek. From the left are Finance and Administration Officer from the Namibia National Association of the Deaf (NNAD), Annabel Mupfeki, the Fund’s Chief Corporate Affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, City of Windhoek Mayor, His Worship Muesee Kazapua, the Fund’s Chief Executive, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku and Chairperson of NNAD, Beata Armas.