Home iNAMi officially opens its doors to vulnerable children

‘Home iNAMi’ children’s home in Katutura was inaugurated last week by Gerlinde Sauer, Counsellor for Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Windhoek.

‘Home iNAMi’ will give eight children safe and secure shelter as well as a matron that takes care of the vulnerable children and secure their daily basic needs.

According to the Embassy, the home offers a sheltered environment and which supports boys and girls on their path to a self determined future.

The Embassy the home is funded by the ‘Especially Namibia Trust’ in cooperation with the German-Namibian NGO Wadadee Cares.

The home last year received a financial contribution of approximately N$102,000 from the Embassy, to furnish the dwellings.

“With this financial support the children’s home has been completely furnished, with equipment that was purchased for a boys’ room, a girls’ room and a living room, furthermore for the garden and for the afternoon care including meals,” the Embassy concluded.

Caption: At the inauguration of ‘Home iNAMi’ are from left to right, Lena Palm from Wadadee Care, Sandra Baumeister from Especially Namibian Trust, Graziella Titus from the German Embassy, Gerlinde Sauer, from the German Embassy, Miriam Faust from Especially Namibian Trust and Sheilla Musa the Matron of Home iNAMi.