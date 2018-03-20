Blue Bankers intensify quest to eradicate shacks through Buy-a-Brick initiative

As part of its national Buy-a-Brick Day, Standard Bank employees last week mobilized themselves to raise awareness and increase funding through the ‘Buy-a-Brick Shake-a-Can’ Initiative at various intersections throughout the country.

“It is our vision to have a Namibia without a single shack, with a decent place to call home for everyone by 2030. We believe this will help with many associated social issues. We believe we all have a role to play in shaping the Namibian house. So please support us. This is not just another CSI project. This should not be about brand. This is about us collectively re-engineering the present in order to reshape the future. This is about me and you and the legacy we leave behind for the next generation,” said Standard Bank’s Acting Head of Marketing Sigrid Tjijorokisa.

The annual fundraising drive aims to empower disadvantaged Namibians who currently live in shacks to build decent brick houses for themselves under the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.

The main objective towards the Buy-a-Brick initiative is aimed at addressing the housing shortage in our country.

“It is estimated that there are approximately close to 500,000 Namibians living in shacks and we want to make a difference in the lives of our fellow Namibians by helping them move out of a shack and be able to build decent brick houses for themselves,” she added.

“Ever since the Buy-a-Brick initiative was launched in 2015 Standard Bank has handed over N$1.4 million to build over 40 new houses in the town of Rehoboth for the members of the Shack Dwellers Federation. Additionally, another N$2 million was raised to build new houses in the towns of Otjinene, Berseba and some informal settlements of Windhoek,” said Standard Bank’s Chief Executive Vetumbuavi Mungunda.