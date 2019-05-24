Drought relief campaign gets N$1.44 million boost from U.S government

The United States Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, Monday announced that her government will avail N$1.44 million in immediate drought assistance.

The funds from the USAID’s Office for Disaster Assistance, will be used for humanitarian disaster relief with water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions to be provided by the Namibia Red Cross Society to targeted drought-affected communities.

This assistance follows President Hage Geingob’s drought emergency declaration and the Namibian government’s call for international support to supplement its own response efforts.

“Since independence, the United States has been and will continue to be a strong partner for Namibia. This drought disaster assistance is a symbol of America’s commitment to work in partnership with the Namibian government to help Namibia prosper. The United States will continue to support the Namibian people, and together, I know we can alleviate some of the challenges this drought is causing,” said Ambassador Johnson.

Namibia is experiencing severe drought in most parts of the country following the driest rainfall season in 38 years.