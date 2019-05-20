School basketball league fires up after holiday lull

The highlight of the weekend’s basketball matches was the U19 game between Academia High School’s boys team and Khomas High School. In a nailbiting contest, Academia eventually grabbed the game with a 41:40 score.

In other matches in the U19 boys division, Windhoek International whitewashed St. Georges with 20:0. Among the grils, Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School’s U19 girls team beat Dawid Bezuidenhout, 103:15.

The Namibia Basketball School League was played on Friday at the Katutura Youth Sports complex and on Saturday at the Chairman Mao High School in Otjomuise.

Windhoek International U14 girls continued their winning streak beating People’s Primary School 20:0. Mandume Primary School U14 girls also scored a 20:0 win against Gammams. The Van Rhyn Boys of the U14 division took the win against Gammams Primary in a 20:0 game.

The league will have more games this week from Tuesday 21 May until Saturday. Weekday games begin from 14h30 and on weekends the games start at 09h00.

The Namibia Basketball School League, started last year, runs under the auspices of the Namibian Basketball Federation. It is played in pools for boys and girls, for the age groups U11, U14, U16 and U19.