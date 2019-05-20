Vandals target network sites – customers, MTC affected

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) recently urged members of public to refrain from vandalizing network sites.

The mobile service provider in a statement said it has noticed an upsurge on vandalism of its infrastructure, which they said imposed a huge cost on MTC and created difficulties for customers in affected areas to enjoy reliable telecommunication services.

According to MTC’s General Manager for Network Access & Transmission, Ludwig Tjitandi, although it is important for the public to refrains from vandalism and trespassing, he made note of the safety aspect involved with operating in and around any base station.

“Base Transmitter stations are there to provide improved network services to residents in the vicinities, but that if vandalism continues, it will hamper the productivity of network services being provided. Secondly, all base stations are equipped with hazardous material that is dangerous, such as batteries, AC power, radiation and diesel which may pose as a serious danger to the pubic without specified safety gear,” he added.

Tjitandi therefore urged the public to refrain from vandalising or removing any material from any base station.

“Any person caught tempering with any base station can be liable for criminal charges,” he added.

Meanwhile the public is urged to report any suspicious movement close to any base station to authorities or contact MTC at its Customer Contact Centre at 130 or 120.