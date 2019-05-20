Sales staff need extra motivation when the car market is down

Selling trucks, bakkies and cars has become one of the least rewarding occupations as the vehicle market has contracted for two straight years. Plying this trade in one of Namibia’s rural towns is even more challenging.

Realising the sales people who sells cars in Gobabis need a lot of motivation, Bank Windhoek through its Gobabis branch last week rewarded the leading traders’ for their performance in what can only be described as a lacklustre market. The awards went to thirteen Gobabis dealers for both used and new sales.

Adding a little sugar to the occasion, Bank Windhoek used the event to support its ongoing Vehicle and Asset Finance campaign, offering special financing options until the end of June this year.

This campaign includes financial benefits such as a three-month payment holiday, balloon payment options and a smart Auto Armor Namibia and Amber Connect package offering enhanced safety at significantly reduced prices to Namibians who purchase new or pre-owned vehicles through the bank.

“With this recognition Bank Windhoek wishes to convey our appreciation for the hard work of the motor vehicle dealerships in Gobabis. Together we are dedicated to your progress,” said Saara Shivute, the bank’s Head: Specialist Finance.

The bank pointed out that this was a special motivation not forming part of its annual Selekt Sales awards for the entire vehicle industry country-wide.