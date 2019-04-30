Government seeks to deepen trade relations with Guinea

The government looks forward to reap more benefits from its cooperation with Guinea, as the two nations kicked off the inaugural Namibia- Guinea Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) this week.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said this when she hosted Guinea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mamadi Toure.

In her speech, she said the JCC is a platform that the two nations can use to review the bilateral cooperation as well as to explore possible areas of cooperation.

“It is my conviction that Guinea will join our exclusive list of niche markets and serve as ideal export destination for our fish and fish products, beef, leather products, salt and other minerals,” she said.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia expects to receive various products as imports to retail stores from Guinea like processed cocoa products, root crops, vegetable oil and seeds such as raw and processes Shea nuts as well as apparel among others.

“It is our belief that through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, we will be able to strengthen trade among ourselves as Africans,” she added.

At a meeting held last year in Conakry, a number of pending technical visits and other envisaged bilateral programs were set up and the two nations through the JCC await the finalization of outstanding programs for the mutual benefit for the countries.

Meanwhile Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia will continue to work with Guinea and the rest of Africa in achieving the African Union’s objectives and especially the causes of building unity, peace and social justice on the continent.