Debmarine-Netball Pent Series postponed

Netball Namibia postponed the International Debmarine-Netball Pent Series tournament, an annual event which was slated to take place from7 to 12 may in Windhoek.

Namibia was set to face Botswana, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe in the tourney.

The postponement was necessitated to allow the newly appointed coaches enough preparation time to gel with the different teams ahead of various international engagements this year, Netball Public Relations Officer, Conny Samaria said in a statement.

Netball Namibia recently appointed a host national coaches in April, for a period of four years in a move to make the country’s netball teams competitive at international levels, he said.

“It will be unfair to expect the new coaching team to carry the same stream of success as Manuel, in such a short period of time, particularly in reference to senior women’s squad, ‘Desert Jewels’ being the defending champs of this cup, therefore it is best to postpone the event to allow the coaches to prepare the team well,” he said.

In view of the above the sponsor has supported the postponement whilst the board has allowed the coaches to develop a winning team and to allow better arrangements for the new date, he added.