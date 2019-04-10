Establishment of Women’s Peace Centre on the cards

Namibia intends to establish a Women’s Peace Centre, focused on national, regional and international conflict resolution and management activities, as well as aspects of mediation and negotiations, an official said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said this at the Women, Peace, and Security Focal Point Network meeting this week in Windhoek..

“The centre will further focus on capacity building by providing workshops and pre-deployment training for peacekeepers while contributing to the maintenance of peace in general,” she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah at the event called upon the international community and developing partners to support the establishment of the centre.

Namibia, in her capacity as Chair of the Women, Peace, and Security Focal Point Network is hosted the third annual capital meeting.

The meeting is being held under the theme,’Women, Peace and Security: Towards Full Participation’, with the sub-theme: ‘Mainstreaming the WPS Agenda in the Regional Economic Communities’ and is expected to build on the deliberations and outcomes of the preceding meetings held in Alicante, Spain (2017) and Berlin, Germany (2018).