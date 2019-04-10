Universal health coverage is needed – officials

World Health Day was commemorated this week at the UN Plaza with special focus on universal access to affordable, essential and qualify health care services.

Dr Chalres Sagoe-Moses, Who Representative said this year’s commemoration aims to highlight the advantages Universal Health Coverage (UHC) can bring to all people and in all places and also why it is needed.

“UHC ensures that everyone, no matter who they are, no matter where they live and no matter when they need, can access essential, quality health services without facing financial hardship,” he added.

He highlighted how in Namibia they have seen the interplay of health security and UHC as evidence in the current Hepatitis E outbreak, which has taught them all the importance of addressing broader determinants of health such as water and sanitation to ensure health security for all people, everywhere and every time.

Hon. Laura McLeod-Katjirua, Regional governor of Khomas Region said the UHC and slogan of health for all is call ‘for equal and quality health service for all at all times, without suffering financial hardship, without discrimination, leaving no one behind, everyone, everywhere must have access to health services without falling into poverty when the need arise to enjoy this deserved services’.

“When you leave this 2019 World Health Day commemoration event today go with the understanding that you are the ambassador to carry this message over to the others to play their role in priorotizing health,” she added.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, said on the occasion that UHC is WHO’s number one goal and key to achieving it is to ensure that everyone can obtain the care they need, when they need it, right in their communities, because many people still have no access to health care.

“Key messages to take into consideration are that health is a human right, it is time for health for all, we know UHC is possible, we can make it happen,” he added/

He highlighted the responsibility to address inequality in the health in order to make a huge difference and make significant steps towards Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals. “By putting all our efforts and resources together and pulling in the same direction, we are bound to succeed,” he concluded.