Namibia, India celebrate cultural educational ties

The High Commission of India in Windhoek, earlier this week celebrated the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) that have been enjoyed over the past couple of years in the country.

High Commissioner of India, H.E Prashant Agrawal at an event in Windhoek said in keeping with the privileged partnership between India and Namibia, ICCR has been deeply engaged in promoting their cultural and education ties.

“Every year ICCR provides 22 scholarships her and more than 150 Namibian students have availed these, while many of them are currently pursuing their studies in India as we speak,” he added.

Agrawal stated that this year the applications to study in India have been over subscribed by more than ten times. “This shows that these scholarships are in high demand, therefore we are humbled by this response and will work towards increasing the number of slots available here,” he added.

According to Agrawal besides educational exchanges, ICCR also administers the Academic Visitors Programme, for which this year they look forward to receiving the Vice Chancellor of UNAM.

“ICCR has also been sending several cultural troupes to Namibia, including the ones which have participated in the very successful ‘Days of India’ organised in collaboration with the City of Windhoek,” said Agrawal.

Hon. Katrina Hanse-Himarwa Minister of Education, Arts and Culture encouraged ICCR Alumni to share their experiences with other Namibian students and encourage them to make use of the opportunities offered through the programme.

“As much as Namibia and India have come a long way, we need to take our partnership to another level and entrench so that future generations from both countries can also benefit from it,” she added.

The ICCR was founded on 9 April 1950, 69 years ago. It was founded with the objectives of fostering and strengthening cultural relations, exchanges and mutual understanding between India and other countries including Namibia.