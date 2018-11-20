African Development Bank’s Business Opportunity Seminar set for South Africa

The African Development Bank’s Business Opportunity Seminar (BOS), an initiative to enhance private sector development in key sectors for inclusive economic transformation, is scheduled to take place at Saint George Hotel and Convention Centre, Pretoria in South Africa from 22 to 23 November.

Hot on the heels of the African Investment Forum which showcases Africa as a prime investment market place, the Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Department and the Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office will convene project sponsors, borrowers, lenders and investors in the region to discuss business opportunities.

This seminar will be a one-stop forum for consultants, contractors, manufacturers and suppliers from the Bank’s member countries looking to provide goods and services to its projects. They are tailored for the private sector as potential investment partners willing to collaborate with the Bank to foster inclusive development on the continent.