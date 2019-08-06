Autoshow captures Windhoek, moves to Swakopmund for the weekend

Windhoek’s hugely successful Biltongfees and Autoshow set the stage for the vehicle part to move to the coast this coming weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, 03 and 04 August, it will be the coastal dealers’s turn to use the Standard Bank Autoshow as their platform to reach the local market. The Autoshow will be held at Swakopmund’s Moonlight Resort.

A prime driver and financier of the Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow, the bank estimates that about 12,000 paying visitors went through the gates on Friday afternoon and during Saturday. On the dealer side it was also very visible that many more dealers participated with a much larger display of vehicle compared to last year.

The bank’s Head of Marketing and Communication, Magreth Mengo, thanked the dealers, the customers, and the Hervormde Church Windhoek who is the main Biltongfees organiser.

“Without our dealers, the exhibitors and the visitors, the Biltongfees and Autoshow would not have been such a success. We promised to offer a bigger and better show this year and I believe we have exceeded that commitment. We are now heading to the coast where we hope to generate the same excitement with the Autoshow,” said Mengo.

“We believe that the dealers are satisfied with the outcome of the event as well as with new leads and contacts gained during the Autoshow.”

As an added incentive to prospective vehicle buyers and the dealers, Standard Bank has extended the special promotion, which was launched at the Autoshow, was extended to 15 August 2019. This promotion affords prospective buyers the opportunity to buy vehicles at reduced interest rates.

“We are hoping that the dealers and their prospective customers continue to engage each other at the Autoshow in Swakopmund and that this engagement will lead to more business for dealers and value for the customers,” she said.