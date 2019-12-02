Select Page

Qualifications Authority appoints acting CEO

Posted by | Nov 25, 2019 |

Qualifications Authority appoints acting CEO

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) announced that its Deputy CEO, Asnath Kaperu will be acting as CEO, effective 21 November, after its current CEO, Franz Gertze was arrested for attempted murder, recently.

Gilbert Likando, NQA’s council’s chairperson assured its clients and other stakeholders that modalities have been put in place to ensure that the organisation continues operating efficiently.

“The matter relating to the CEO, Franz Gertze, is currently sub-judice, and the NQA is therefore not in a position to comment on it,” said Likando.

Gertze, who allegedly shot his wife six times, will be in police custody until 20 February 2020, awaiting further investigation.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Entry-level vendors, professional chefs to participate in ‘Kapana Cook off’

Entry-level vendors, professional chefs to participate in ‘Kapana Cook off’

15 May 2018

Tsumeb and Otji lawyers get together to discuss professional matters and to serve the public with legal advice

Tsumeb and Otji lawyers get together to discuss professional matters and to serve the public with legal advice

8 November 2019

New traffic court office to speed up traffic related cases

New traffic court office to speed up traffic related cases

25 June 2018

National Disaster fund gets N$60 million from Namibia Post and Telecommunication Holdings

National Disaster fund gets N$60 million from Namibia Post and Telecommunication Holdings

4 July 2019