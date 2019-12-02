Qualifications Authority appoints acting CEO

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) announced that its Deputy CEO, Asnath Kaperu will be acting as CEO, effective 21 November, after its current CEO, Franz Gertze was arrested for attempted murder, recently.

Gilbert Likando, NQA’s council’s chairperson assured its clients and other stakeholders that modalities have been put in place to ensure that the organisation continues operating efficiently.

“The matter relating to the CEO, Franz Gertze, is currently sub-judice, and the NQA is therefore not in a position to comment on it,” said Likando.

Gertze, who allegedly shot his wife six times, will be in police custody until 20 February 2020, awaiting further investigation.