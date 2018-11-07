License for innovative payment solutions to practise locally granted to DPO Group

Online payments service provider in Africa, DPO Group, announced this week that it has obtained a Payment Facilitator license from the Payments Association of Namibia (PAN).

In a statement the Group said the license enables them to roll out its payment services directly to Namibian businesses and entrepreneurs.

The licence, the first of its kind to be issued to a payments company in Namibia, is the next milestone in the group’s operations in Namibia, following the successful acquisition of VCS Namibia in March 2017. DPO has a local office and team operating from its premises in Klein Windhoek.

Commenting on the certification, Offer Gat, the DPO Group Chairman said, “We look forward to expanding our portfolio in Namibia, as this market is an essential part of our strategy to anchor ourselves within the Southern African region.”

“This licensing offers us the chance to improve the businesses of merchants and their customers in Namibia,” said Eran Feinstein the DPO Group CEO.

“At DPO Group, we remain committed to providing solutions that bring our Merchants more business by taking payments online, and this move into Namibia will help us live up to this commitment to the African continent”, he added.

The DPO Group offers a range of payment products to businesses in an easy to navigate and secure environment. The unique payment solutions are tailored to suit emerging market needs and will boost e-commerce services in Namibia.

DPO Group facilitates payments throughout Africa allowing Visa,MasterCard, American Express and mobile money platforms like MTN, M-Pesa, Airtel Money and Tigo Money.

In Namibia the DPO Group will immediately enable Visa and MasterCard and other payment methods will be added as soon as possible. These payment solutions are ideal for online shopping and add huge value to the hospitality industry and real-time click and buy transaction services in general.