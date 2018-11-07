Maiden Safety and Security Expo to kick off next year

The first-ever Safety and Security Expo is scheduled to take place in next year from 28 February to 2 March at the Windhoek Showgrounds.

Launching the Namibia Safety and Security Expo in Windhoek this week, Managing director, Helena Mootseng said there is a need to create a safe society through public awareness on safety and security, various products, systems and services.

The aim of the expo is to find solutions to social ills plaguing the country as well as to to provide a solutions-based hub aimed at improving safety and security in the country through access to innovative strategies that enhance safety, she added.

The inauguaral expo expects 300 exhibitors to take part and will be a large-scale intervention that prioritizes health safety and security dialogues to empower participants with the tools they need to enhance security in all areas of their lives- many of which they may not have been aware of.

Meanwhile other than the expo, the organisation plans to release a trade directory focusing on safety and security services in June next year, and an awards ceremony in October 2019 to recognise those in the safety and security sector.